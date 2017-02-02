Theory Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Going back to the roots of a brand is one of the main trends of the season and when it comes to Theory, dressing the working man is at its core.

In a presentation that was created and shown at its parent company’s new Fast Retailing Innovation Center on Gansevoort Street, the lineup included looks for different environments and types of businesses. From the busy traveler seeking performance in a tailored suit with stretch to a super-luxurious double-face cashmere overcoat for the more classic guy, the collection hit all the high points.

Another side of workwear appeared on a baggy pleated utility cargo pant paired with a tonal button-down that gave more of a weekend vibe.

The more roomy cut was also employed in a pleated gray flannel slack that had a true continental flair.