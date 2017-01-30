Uri Minkoff Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Uri Minkoff’s love affair with the urban commuter continued for fall with a lineup that effortlessly blended a tailored aesthetic with technical fabrics and detailing.

“It’s all about the modern commuter — the highs and lows, the stresses and relaxation, being part of a group but being alone,” he said.

That translated into a lineup of stretch wool and cotton fabrics in everything from houndstooth and Prince of Wales patterns to a new double-breasted suit model with a low two-button stance in burgundy corduroy and leather puffers with cross-protection panels and bright blue stripes on the venting that added a sense of utility and upped the fashion quotient.

Minkoff drove home the point by using an eclectic group of models — from Berlin club kids to actual bike messengers who showed their cycling skills — and the pop colors on the bottom of their shoes — on Tribe bikes Minkoff collaborated with to use in the presentation.

Another cycling reference came in the zip-up tight-fitting sweaters with removable sleeves and pants that were cropped enough to avoid the inevitable bike grease.

Accessories, still a core of the line, were shown in everything from cross-body bags and briefcases to a smaller and higher luggage shape.

Minkoff also took the opportunity to showcase his new watch collaboration with Movado that will launch exclusively at Nordstrom.

The interesting and trend-right collection shows that Minkoff is evolving as a designer while still managing to stay true to his roots.