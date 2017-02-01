YOU AS Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Tony Liu, the brains behind You As, is only a few seasons in but he’s already established a consistent design ethos. He’s into the Forties and Sixties, a midcentury aesthetic and creating non-trendy staples that can be worn over and over. But he approached things differently for his fall collection, which he showed for the first time at New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

“I’m evolving from the first season,” said Liu, whose line is sold at Opening Ceremony. “I started off simple, but I’m becoming more comfortable with taking risks and allowing myself to explore.”

This season that exploration included preppy and punk and he built a wardrobe for “the unassuming background character with that twinkle in his eye who you just know will come forward as the leading man,” read the show notes.

When this guy wakes up he likes to throw on a turtleneck that he styles with a bowling shirt — updated with pajama sleeves — or a mohair sweater covered in a “runaway squiggle print.” His pant of choice is a slim, single-pleat trouser with a key ring and he prefers outerwear with a touch of fur, whether that’s a parka decorated with a curly lamb hood or a wool bomber with a shearling collar.

When he’s in the mood for denim, he goes for a darker wash with a subtle splatter print. Speaking of prints, he likes conversational ones, specifically a motif inspired by vintage Playboy pin-up shoots when the models posed on midcentury chairs. And when it comes to footwear, he’s either wearing Crocs — yes, Crocs — or Old Skool Vans.

While Liu has a focused idea about how men should dress, he’s produced a stylish line that appeals to variety of characters, whether they are the lead actor or the detail-oriented production assistant.