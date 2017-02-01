Zachary Prell Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

“Given this past year’s particularly challenging climate, it’s become increasingly important to us to accompany our guy as he navigates the highs and lows. While still aiming to instill quiet confidence and to champion his purpose, it’s about elevating and embracing every journey.”

That was the higher purpose Zachary Prell attempted to fulfill with the cloudy colors and utilitarian designs in his fall presentation.

The collection had a dark mood, with monochromatic black and gray looks topped with tweed bucket hats, charcoal cashmere knits paired with sweatpants and an all-gray Macintosh coat over a zip-up fleece and herringbone cargo pants. Some looks were paired with militant Dr. Martens Rakim boots.

With the athletic references that married well with the soft tailoring, Prell’s fall collection and clearly depicts the wardrobe of choice for the modern man braving the elements in months ahead.