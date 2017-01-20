22/4 Hommes Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

There was something childlike and comforting about this collection, which was filled with velour pieces so languid they could have doubled as pajamas, hoods that unzipped to look like big sailor collars and chunky suits made with fur like a teddy bear’s.

Designer Stephanie Hahn said she worked with “innovative and adaptable materials” for this coed collection that was designed to be elegant as the season’s weather changes, with heavy and medium-weight wools, panne velvet mixed with spandex, faux furs and piles of velour.

Statement white shirts came with delicate, fluted sleeves or zip hoods that, when they opened across the shoulders and back, had a nautical feel. Others were collarless, with tuxedo details at the front. A lineup of velour turtlenecks paired with long, full trousers in shades like Champagne, chestnut or black, tapped into the season’s growing affection for a slouchy silhouette.

A boxy, dark olive suit — and matching coat with a zip hood — were both made from faux-fur and had a naif quality to them. There were leather pieces, too, including fur-lined vests and coats, in a soothing, earthy palette of rust, putty and gray, created in the spirit of comfort and protection, which designers are channeling like never before.