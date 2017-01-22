AVOC Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

What goes around comes around, right? Laura Do and Bastien Laurent for their fall lineup, based on a vintage hunting vest, returned to the Paris store in which they bought it – Kiliwatch – to present their unisex collection.

The designers marked out the runway with a plastic-y white tape that matched the first outing: an East-meets-West knotted dress in a white technical material. It set the mood for the collection that was minimalist, veering on clinical.

Things soon took a club-kid turn with a white anorak with geometric cutouts that served as windows for a reflective orange base, followed by a utilitarian, total-look orange silhouette bordering on prison garb.

The strongest part was the outerwear, especially the styles in bold, bicolor graphics inspired by the garment, reinterpreted in unexpected tones like pale green and white.