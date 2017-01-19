Galleries

Designers Saif Bakir and Emma Hedlund looked to the Seventies — a key era for the men’s fall season — and to colored and textured post-war German pottery for this youthful collection that was full of easy shapes, interesting textures and a palette that took in mustard, burgundy, brown and camel.

The brand, which started in Sweden and is based in East London, showed on-schedule in Paris for the first time and will continue to present to press and buyers in the French capital, where it takes its orders.

The designers put a playful spin on some old Seventies favorites: There was a lightly padded ski jacket, its quilted panels done in a rainbow of browns (how did the originals ever keep anyone warm?), a collection of dark velour tops, a camel and white knit tracksuit and what resembled a hand-knitted bowling shirt.

A jacket was done in a mix of crinkly patent leather and textured knit with a dot pattern, while a mustard raincoat came with a slippery PVC finish. The collection had an innocent, retro feel, but the natural yarns and fabrics (not a strand of polyester in sight) kept the lineup looking fresh and modern.