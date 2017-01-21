Comme des Garçons Shirt Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

In Rei Kawakubo’s world, there’s no such thing as a plain shirt.

Her Comme des Garçons Shirt collection did offer some deceptively simple options, like the extralarge striped styles that were worn with baggy shorts. But for the most part she continued to explore the possibilities of shirt fabrics as canvases for art.

Some were embroidered with graphic faces designed by French illustrator Alexis Beauclair, which also appeared as patterns on intarsia sweaters. An abstract camouflage-style design by American painter Candida Alvarez was used all over, or spliced with sleeves in a tablecloth-style floral pattern.

Most compelling of all were the appliqués inspired by Henri Matisse’s cutouts. They stood out on a crisp white shirt that gave new meaning to the phrase “wearable art.”