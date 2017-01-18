Mathieu de Ménonville and Rémi de Laquintane took their references from the equestrian world for fall, a context close to their hearts since they discovered their respective grandparents knew each other and were horse lovers. This was played through the materials used — coarse Shetland sweaters, textured fabrics that gave weight to French cuffed shirts, the rough feel of a black-and-white check boiled wool used on tailored pieces — contributing to the outdoorsy feel. Pops of color peppered the collection thanks to items like a red down jacket and a mustard velour zipped track top.

A sheepskin dressing gown coat and a boxy suede jacket also played to the animalistic theme, while a less literal interpretation was given with an intarsia horse racing motif on one chunky sweater and horse shoes embroidered onto the collar of a shirt, adding an element of fun.

At the same time, the design duo did not stray completely from their trademark nonchalant tailored silhouette, offering high-waist front-pleat pants and fluid jackets in a palette of gray and navy for the less outgoing customer.

The brand also partnered with French sneaker label Le Coq Sportif, reinterpreting one of its archive designs in what is intended to be a recurring collaboration.