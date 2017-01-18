Facetasm Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Hiromichi Ochiai dedicated his elevated spin on athleticism to multiculturalism and the multifaceted nature of man.

The designer has a knack for creating a unified whole out of piled up layers on one look. Here was no exception, with the loose volumes based on slouchy wide-leg track pants that swept the floor and super-size hybrid outerwear quietly merging street and Japanese aesthetics.

Ochiai took men’s wear classics and turned them on their head, like the line’s padded pants cut from puffer and bomber jacket materials.

A lot of the outings had tails, seen in deconstructed tracksuits and two-in-one jackets sporting zippered skirt panels at the back. The line’s technical looks had a snowboarder vibe. Mini colored vests with hoods came strapped over coats, like life jackets.

Textiles is Ochiai’s thing, and here he folded in a few surprises. A belted puffer jacket reworked in a rich bordeaux velvet with white contrast piping evoked a gentleman’s dressing gown-cum-kimono. The collection’s deconstructed sheepskin coats in unfinished raw skins gave off more of a primitive edge, meanwhile, with unexpected shearling inserts peeking through slits at the bottoms of joggers.

He also presented a deconstructed twist on the Converse in a hookup marking the 100th anniversary of the Converse All Star.

Folding in spins on the plaid shirt and Fair Isle knits, the designer ticked off a number of the season’s trends while making them his own.