Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2017

Yusuke Takahashi gleaned inspiration from forests for his collection of “mobile workwear” for fall, which blends textures and prints giving a nod to nature. The wide array of looks ­— spanning suits, coats, jackets and sweaters — are fit for trekking through an urban sprawl.

The catwalk presentation started out featuring colorful hand-printed patterns on washed nylon taffeta hinting at birch forests. These worked best as layering pieces but were overwhelming when applied on a topcoat. Hues then were muted — think navy, brown and black — for items paired with somber separates made of a wool-polyester cut jacquard.

Highlights of the show included outerwear — especially monochromatic puffer jackets in varying lengths and silhouettes, such as a cropped, military-inspired bomber. There were checkered fabrics that popped on tweed, too, injecting a healthy dose of energy at the end of the display, one of the designer’s most retail-friendly in seasons.