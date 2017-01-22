Julien David Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Julien David cited Boy Scouts as a primary inspiration for his utility and outdoors-focused collection. Cargo pockets, hiking straps and rubber fabric said “survival,” but the effect was more cheerful than on other runways this season. Solid geometric appliqués on the chest and shoulder added a touch of whimsy to some looks, seeming to take the place of scouting badges. Lederhosen-style harnesses and bonnets suggested an alpine excursion — subverted by chrome details that added a whiff of underground to the otherwise wholesome lineup.