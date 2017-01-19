Les Benjamins Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Istanbul designer Bunyamin Aydin’s mix of streetwear shapes with ethnic motifs stepped into more commercial territory this season. His hoodies and outsized sweatshirts, baggy shorts and bomber jackets were worked in fabrics like black velvet or richly hued tapestry, and peppered with metallic embroideries and motifs and Gothic texts that seemed like those of a new urban tribe. An eagle was its totem, emblazoned on the fake fur back of one jacket and printed as a photomontage on other designs, in a nod to the Mongolian inspiration behind Aydin’s “Eagle Hunter” collection.