Galleries

Collection

It was “Dazed and Confused” meets Juicy Couture for Lucien Pellat-Finet’s fall 2017 collection for men and women.

In addition to the vivid cashmeres for which the brand is known, the designer leaned heavily into velvet and lurex–sometimes combining the two–during his first runway show for the 23 year-old label.

The brand has progressively broadened its offer, adding bomber jackets, button-ups and bags to propose a total wardrobe inspired by pot culture–with the brand’s signature motifs of rhinestone cannabis leaves and skulls incorporated in most looks.

Designs by the New York graffiti artist Crash were rendered in intarsia cashmere. While some of the velvet track jackets seemed to aim for the grocery-store paparazzi shot, other looks reached for a more collegiate cool, pairing Oxford shirts with sweatpants and sandals.