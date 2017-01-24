Mackintosh 0001 Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Kiko Kostadinov presented a streamlined, minimal first collection for Mackintosh 0001. The new premium offer from the Scottish heritage label featured 10 unisex looks in black that relied heavily on the brand’s signature rubberized materials. Waterproof tape used to seal the seams on Mackintosh raincoats has been repurposed as reflective stripes throughout the collection — adding a sporty, urban element to looks that had an otherwise formal tone. The tape was also used to weigh down hems and sleeves, resulting in the traditional, loose cut on trenchcoats retaining a structured effect in motion. Overdyed black coats looked blue in the lights, contrasting with ebony knitwear for a sophisticated monochrome effect.