Maison Kitsuné Men's Fall 2017

Could Maison Kitsuné designers Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki be out to take over a new continent? The irreverent pair put their Franco-Japanese preppy kitsch spin on American popular culture for fall, referencing superheroes, comic strips and varsity sports and adding new territory to Maison Kitsuné’s world map.

Cue flashes of lightning embroidered around buttonholes and “kapow”-style bubbles woven tone-on-tone as an all-over jacquard design on a black tailored jacket. A red, white and blue color scheme embraced both the French Tricolor and Stars and Stripes flags like an Entente Cordiale — and incidentally took in one of the brand’s core references, the marinière sweater — and a thick wool teddy jacket was embroidered with a cartoon-like version of the brand’s fox logo, repeated in intarsia on several sweaters in the collection.

The fox was also worked into a camouflage print on a twill worker jacket with the brand’s initials as red Velcro patches, one of the highlights of this fun-filled collection.