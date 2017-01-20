Galleries

London men’s wear designer Martine Rose has designed a capsule collection for Napapjiri, adding a contemporary spin to the Italian outerwear brand’s anoraks, rain jackets, and fleeces.

The updated details and blown-out proportions in Rose’s design added wearability and fresh streetwear appeal to the line while maintaining Napapjiri’s signatures.

Rose’s reinterpretation of the bramd’s Skidoo anorak for fall 2017 sees its narrow column traded in for an oversized silhouette–keeping the option to cinch up the midsection–while zippered shoulders make the sleeves detachable. Simple geometric appliqués matching the jacket’s color replace the old sponsorship patches. The Napapjiri logo patch across the chest is also rendered in monochrome.

Rose put the brand’s insulated rain shells to use for zip-front jackets instead of the usual half-zip pullovers. The capsule collection in black, yellow, cobalt and white also includes hoodies and baggy overalls made from Napapjiri’s Curly fleece.

“It was a pleasure to be given the opportunity to incorporate, modify and update iconic pieces,” Rose said in a statement. “I strived to keep Napapijri’s DNA recognizable in the collection.”

The designer said she was inspired by the fusion of high fashion and streetwear in the Nineties, and the way urban youth reinterpreted runway looks to make them their own.

The collection was presented at a reception Thursday in a showroom by Italian streetwear distributor Slam Jam. Slam Jam’s founder Luca Benini–a legend on the European streetwear scene–was present as Kapapjiri and brands including Carhartt WIP and Kappa showed their collections to buyers.

Images of the capsule were shot by Alexandra Gordienko in New York.