For her fall collection, Sophie Mechaly mined the archives of her parents’ shirt brand Le Garage. “It was the cult shirt of the Eighties,” the designer said. The inspiration fed a lineup of vivid prints with a rock ‘n’ roll slant.

Jungle flora and panthers on a white background lit up one shirt, while technicolor roses on another had a vintage photo quality. Shoulders were cut more generously — some with drop shoulders — to complete the retro feeling.

Bombers and cropped jackets were also looser in the body, while longer sleeves made the silhouette seem more slender. Suits retained the brand’s playful dot and stripe details, as well an old-school approach to tailoring. A shearling cropped jacket stood out with its boxy cut and broad piping on the hem and wrists.