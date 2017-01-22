  View Gallery — 25   Photos


In a captivating presentation at Pigalle’s new production site in the gritty, multicultural district in Paris’ north that it was named after, designer Stéphane Ashpool first hosted a cocktail in the space where prototypes are tested and made. Bunches of patterns hung from the ceiling, above a brown-tinted lagoon where all the dyeing takes place. In the centre were four dyeing vats heated by tea lights. There was also a paper mock-up of a parka on a mannequin.

A bell tinkled and guests passed through a red velvet door into a theater space. The curtains parted to reveal a man wielding a pair of scissors. He was dressed in a boxy white felt coat, hat and pants. Soon after came a loose waistcoat made from cream jacket interfacing, worn with soft ribbed pants.

The collection then plunged into rich color — forest green, maroon, gold and mustard — often employed as blocks on sportswear. Highlights included fun dungarees and an orange Neoprene jacket edged with rainbow bands.

Pigalle Paris Men's Fall 2017

25 Photos 

There were some lovely moments in this melting-pot collection. At times, all the patching, offbeat color combos and shine felt overcomplicated and flirted wth gaudy, like with the maroon jacket swinging with tassels and a puffer in bronze and gold.

Chalk it up to growing pains. This brand may be rooted in local street culture, but it’s going places.

load comments