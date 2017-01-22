Sandro Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

That mythical Parisian and her effortless chic continues to inspire fashion, and fuel French contemporary chains like Sandro. Ditto for the guys.

For fall, men’s designer Ilan Chetrite thought of “a Nineties Parisian guy who doesn’t really make an effort” — an archetype he looked up to while growing up in the French capital.

The inspiration was plain in dropped shoulders on many of the shirts and soft knitwear, which included mock necks, turtlenecks and quarter-zip pullovers. Extralong trenchcoats hung straight from a broad shoulder.

Adding a dose of luxury credibility, the brand introduced jackets made from Loro Piana wool, something The Kooples did recently. Chetrite joined Y/Project and Fendi in betting on true yellow as a trend color for men this fall, while patterns included blue-and-white banker stripes and black-and-white border check.