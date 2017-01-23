Sankuanz Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Shangguan Zhe continued to engage with themes of survival in a hostile environment with streetwear looks made of hazmat and space suit materials and festooned with utility straps and breathing-tube attachments. Yet there was a playful zing to the colors, and DIY touches like raw-edged streamers. In Zhe’s imagined future, people make do with the materials on hand, but in a way that is as expressive as it is functional. The designer referenced Wittgenstein in a statement on her post-apocalyptic collection: “Sometimes problems are not solved by answers, but by the disappearance of problems themselves.”