Sean Suen Men's Fall 2017

For his sophomore show in Paris, Chinese designer Sean Suen continued to play with oversized volumes — boxy blazers and trenchcoats in addition to cinched-up suiting that flared at the bottom. He spiked classic items with unusual details, such as a burgundy leather collar on a Prince of Wales checkered coat.

Exits pinged between plush looks in black, white and gold and hard-edged items, such as a rubbery black puffer. Trim leather trousers that sprouted fur leg warmers below the knee were outré, but the show heated up toward the end with some simpler outerwear looks. A lustrous black bomber with dropped shoulders stood out for its laid-back — and on-trend — tailoring.