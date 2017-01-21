The Kooples Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

The Kooples moved to a more generous cut for fall and continued last season’s push toward more color, while still holding on to the brand’s urban rock spirit and military references.

The company said the season’s line-up had been conceived as a series of mini-collections inspired by different periods in the history of rock, which would arrive in stores one-by-one starting in July.

Floral prints on cotton shirts evoked Pink Floyd, while the denser paisleys and plaids brought in a rockabilly vibe–especially when matched with stetsons and bolo ties.

A Motown theme was present in more dressed-up looks, including cardigans on top of turtleneck sweaters, an overcoat in black-and-white border check and a shawl collar tuxedo with white piping.

Jackets were decorated with a mix of rock paraphernalia and military insignia.

The broader leg on jeans and trousers marked a departure from The Kooples’ typically slim silhouette. Bombers also had a more generous cut, and tailored jackets tended to hang straight instead of tapering as they had in past collections.