White Mountaineering Men's Fall 2017

White Mountaineering continued to transform outdoor sports references for the street with a collection that borrowed from hiking and hunting while working in a number of the season’s key trends — including plaids, patchwork and military references.

Stiff black parkas featured cargo pockets on the upper arm or in rows across the back — resembling ammunition belts. Shiny rectangular patches on trousers brought in a rebellious do-it-yourself vibe.

Tunic-length button-ups and sweaters — including in denim, plaid and fur — elongated the silhouette when they peeked out from under parkas and cropped jackets.

Realistic leaf patterns looked like they were lifted straight from contemporary hunting gear and stood out from the more abstract camouflage prints seen on other runways this season. A red-and-black plaid trenchcoat said “skateboarder” when layered with a black slogan hoodie.

Designer Yosuke Aizawa’s favored black-and-white color scheme could be seen on sweaters and matching leg warmers — not to mention on sneakers from the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Adidas. Monochromatic looks were rendered in burgundy and vermillion as well as gray and black.