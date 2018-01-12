032c Men's Fall 2018

“A sense of community where each one is super disconnected” was the theme designer Maria Koch explored with the first men’s full fashion collection unveiled by Berlin-based cult magazine-turned-brand 032c.

The German label presented its urban lineup with an installation that included a reading and a pole dance performance inside the suggestive Renaissance hall of Florence’s Palazzo Medici Riccardi, which was used for a fashion event for the first time.

Inspired by the Black Mountain College established in North Carolina in 1933 that promoted an educational approach based on a holistic method and focused on art studies, Koch imagined a diverse wardrobe for independent personalities.

Military references influenced the range of cargo pants and quilted bomber jackets, while logo hoodies, embroidered sweatshirts, bombers and allover-printed cotton tracksuits were rooted in a metropolitan, street aesthetic. Maxi scarves, as well as belts with bold metallic logo buckles and plastic clogs completed the look.

The lineup also featured a few women’s leather pieces, such as a sensual Nineties’ slipdress with a crisscross detail on the back, and a shirt with contrasting piping.

A video of a group of hooligans singing Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply ” closed the performance and served to put the accent on the line’s inclusive, aggregative message.