The antique atmosphere of Florence’s Teatro Niccolini, the city’s oldest theater, created an interesting clash with the contemporary, quintessentially metropolitan look of Bunyamin Aydin’s fall collection. The Turkish designer mainly focused on a signature silhouette, combining cropped, straight pants with layered, more voluminous tops. These included oversize printed hoodies, featuring images inspired by antique monuments, such as the Egyptian pyramids, as well as quilted bombers, leather jackets, parkas and a range of anorak styles worked in velvet and fleece.

The brand also unveiled several women’s looks. While some of them were linked to the men’s lineup showing skinny pants, T-shirts and hoodies, others were infused with a clearly feminine attitude, such as tulle skirts, Eastern-inspired silk tunics with cutout details at the sleeves and sequined robe coats.