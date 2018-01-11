For his second appearance as a guest designer at Pitti Uomo, Undercover’s Jun Takahashi opened a dual runway show that he shared with Takahiromiyashita The Soloist by presenting a collection that highlighted the impact of science and technology on life today.

Takahashi opened with a childlike and optimistic approach that featured ethereal floor-length pleated skirts with matching turtlenecks, Bermuda shorts paired with knee-high socks and an array of fleece tailored suits and pants. But the show soon veered toward a less-hopeful future. Elongated nylon trenches, rubber gloves and radioactive warning prints on coats signaled the beginning of a potential apocalypse.

An Eighties science fiction theme was also part of the mix with screen prints of astronauts and spaceship interiors on sweatshirts and ponchos. In case the reference wasn’t clear, Takahashi plastered “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Computer Malfunction” and “Human Error” on puffers and the backs of other coats.

Despite the warning signs, the designer’s use of bright colors and playful argyles and plaids — and his finale look of a distressed boys pajamas set with matching belted robe — signified there was still hope.