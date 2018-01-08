Galleries

Founder and designer Samuel Ross looked at the juxtaposition of a raw and industrial worksite alongside a traditional art gallery for fall.

“It was about British architecture, council estates and interpreting how you can take something from a more working class context and place it into a gallery environment,” said Ross.

The designer examined how clothing could be recut and reinterpreted using workwear and construction shapes. This resulted in a cool, sporty lineup of separates and strong outerwear pieces for an urban explorer done in burnt, earthy and industrial tones.

To set the scene, models walked down the runway next to long metal construction beams, which were laid out on the floor of the BFC show space at 180 Strand.

Fabrications were key for Ross, who wanted his material palette to grow. He experimented with fabrics such as digitally printed wools and also looked at new technical nylons as well as leather. He placed more of a focus on technical apparel and played with embellishments and treatments like boiled hand-threaded wools, thermo-reactive nylons, exaggerated pockets and logos used as graphic details on jackets.

For women’s wear, there was a sheer white button-down shirt worn with cargo pants with utility pockets while a long-sleeve khaki dress had zipper detailing on the skirt.