Band of Outsiders Men's Fall 2018

There were smiles aplenty at the Band of Outsiders fall 2018 show, staged at the ice rink in the grand courtyard of Somerset House as a “soul train” catwalk on ice, with professional hockey players and figure skaters modeling the looks.

Nostalgic visions of postcard-perfect winter getaways inspired the Band of Outsiders fall 2018 collection, helping along the brand’s tongue-in-cheek mien as polar bears, speed skiers and mountain runners were all put into playful prints that appeared throughout.

Echoes of mid-century advertising illustrations that promoted idyllic skiing destinations like Whistler or Gstaad were felt in high-waisted cargo pants in a forest green wool that were worn with a Band of Outsiders slogan knit, a polar bear-print shirt and a beanie. A mustard yellow coat and cargo pants ensemble worn with a speed skier intarsia knit had a gentlemanly charm reminiscent of Gregory Peck in Hitchcock’s 1945 film “Spellbound.”

If it sounds a bit kitsch, it wasn’t. There were lots of wearable workwear pieces in the lineup, and some great outerwear options, like the shearling aviator coats with hoods that unzipped to lie flat in the back and came in shades of warm chocolate and rich tan.

Designer Angelo Van Mol and brand director Daniel Hettmann collaborated with Stutterheim on raincoats that were lined with the season’s motifs, and offered up an array of great coats, from trenches to puffas and one sensational white teddy bear coat, modeled with brio by one skater.