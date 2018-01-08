Belstaff Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Belstaff put a big focus on what it does best — outerwear — cooking up jackets and coats that ranged from polished to rugged, with a vintage feel.

On the richer end of the spectrum there was a reversible one in black shearling and dark green leather, and a Marlboro Man style in shearling and honey-colored suede. An olive greatcoat exuded military rigor and poise.

This year, Belstaff is marking the 70th anniversary of its classic four-pocket waxed cotton Trialmaster, with a series of archive pieces on display at The Vinyl Factory in London to mark the moment.

For her latest collection, creative director Delphine Ninous took the Trialmaster and gave it a weathered, vintage edge, sticking bits of reflective tape or faded patches onto some of the jackets, and working punk-era red plaid into the linings of others.

A leather bomber style had painted sleeves — recalling the days when Belstaff wearers used to customize their jackets — while the seams on a leather burgundy coat were brushed with black wax to give it a vintage feel.

Belstaff, which was sold in October to Ineos, the petrochemicals giant and Britain’s largest private company, is turning a corner and finally focusing on sporty outerwear, rather than mounting a full-on lifestyle collection.

The brand has also been innovating, and will be showing a new collection at Pitti Uomo called Origins, a lineup of lightweight nylon outerwear that’s meant to adapt quickly to changing climate and regulate body temperature.