Ben Sherman teamed with Henry Holland on a capsule range of separates for men and women which paid homage to the Northern Soul culture and the night owls that populated it.

The brand’s creative director Mark Williams worked with Holland, who is known for his whimsical prints and playful details. Holland added his own twist and gave an an upbeat touch to the label’s classic knitted polos, button-down shirts, T-shirts, jackets, denim, knitwear, trousers and coats.

“Mark had already started working on a collection inspired by Brian Cannon’s photography,” Holland explained. “There are some amazing casual images of Northern Soul nights where people go and dance all night long. And obviously there is the connection with the North of England and myself.”

Holland brought a sportier aesthetic to the brand in the form of technical tracksuits which featured all-over geometric prints and bold patterns. Holland also played with the brand’s logo, which ran down the legs of tracksuit joggers. This was done in bright primary colors for both men and women.