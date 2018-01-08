Blood Brother Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

“There’s always a time in the pub that people reserve for a hypothetical conversation about what would happen if they won the lottery,” said Nicholas Biela, creative director along with James Waller of Blood Brother after the brand’s energetic fall 2018 show. “How would you spend the money, how it would change your life?”

In an unapologetically playful collection, they explored the dangers of getting rich too quickly through a tongue-in-cheek interpretation of the vulgarity and overindulgence that comes with new money, drawing in references to the trashy side of Las Vegas and breaking out the Bedazzler to apply sparkle to logo Ts and white jeans.

It could have been cheesy but they pulled it off with swaggering style. Graphic prints, a Blood Brother signature, featured scratch cards, lottery player printed receipts and wry slogans like, “Hot Tub Club” and “Money Bags” on sportswear or ostentatious gangster shapes.

Those ultimate clichés of moneyed-up extravagance — exotic pets — were represented as tigers printed on satin suiting, and in a gloriously louche tiger-stripe faux-fur coat, while snakeskin-printed leather came in jackets and jeans.

Tracksuit shapes were quilted in “Rolex” green or shiny gold, and knitwear sparkled with Lurex thread. On the more subdued end of the lineup was a nice play on texture, as seen in the elegant, all-black evening look comprising a calf-hair leather jacket paired with tapered pants and patent evening slippers.