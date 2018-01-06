Casely-Hayford Men's Fall 2018

A chance encounter between Joe Casely-Hayford and an enigmatic young man walking down the road in his north London neighborhood was the inspiration for this collection which was filled with lots of urban attitude and fine tailoring.

Although Casely-Hayford never spoke to the stylish stranger, he said he was struck by his sense of confidence and individuality. Wearing a reversible trench coat and blocky heels, the stranger embodied “the definitive 21st century London Boy,” according to the designer.

Charlie Casely-Hayford, who designs the collections alongside his father, Joe, said he wanted to capture that sense of individualism and to define a “new” masculinity. “We wanted to mix feminine accents with more masculine ones in order to move away from the strict parameters” of traditional male dress.

Tailored pieces came in loose silhouettes and were matched with block-heeled brogues – created in collaboration with Christian Louboutin – while sportswear pieces such as sweaters in bright colors, parkas and fluid capes were made from a technical, ultra-light wool-neoprene fabric.

Standouts included oversized herringbone wool coats slipped over cape-like sweaters with high collars. “We wanted to give tailoring a more relaxed attitude – and formalize sportswear,” added Charlie Casely-Hayford.

As well as embracing the shifting attitude towards masculinity, the father-son duo is also in the process of transitioning the brand’s business model.

In response to the changing nature of consumer habits and retail, the designers have chosen to step off the catwalk for the second season in a row, and to stage one-on-one appointments and bespoke consultations with clients. Their ultimate goal is to focus entirely on bespoke services for clients.