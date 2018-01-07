Galleries

“Not taking life too seriously,” Daniel Fletcher said of his fall collection, which winked to the Eighties. “We are in a really weird place at the moment. I wanted to blow off some steam and do something expressive. This collection is also about learning and developing. It is really an old man’s wardrobe, but I feel like it is not often worn in a contemporary way.”

Fletcher crafted sporty luxe looks that were carefree and playful, yet edgy. His models walked down the runway and then assembled into a standing presentation format amid the Corinthian columns of the Institute of Contemporary Arts — and Fletcher’s own canvases.

He took traditional pieces such as tailored jackets, rugby shorts, denim jackets, shearling coats and silk shorts and gave them a more youthful spin by taking the linings out of jackets or splitting the ends of trousers, for example. He revamped an oxford shirt and added a drawstring hem, while some trousers that took cue from an Air Force 1 bomber jacket. Fletcher worked in supple, luxe materials such as leather, mohair and silk alongside nylons and cottons.