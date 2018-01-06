  View Gallery — 30   Photos


Edward Crutchley went on a cultural – and religious – expedition for fall. “I was thinking about how different cultures look for spirituality and guidance from other places, and I was looking at Journey to the West, which is a Chinese tale of looking to India for Buddhism. I was also thinking about western culture and the ancient Celtics.”

Crutchley continued to work with oversized silhouettes – for both men and women – in this sporty luxe range that felt clean and modern. He teamed with Emoji on prints – mixing people, animals and different shapes to create abstract patterns – and with Kopenhagen Fur’s ateliers. His earthy palette took in brown, khaki, blue, yellow, rust and black.

A male model wore a soft, cropped fur coat over a cream knit and silky, printed high-waist trousers with a tapered leg. A silky top covered in an abstract print was paired with a brown zoot suit, while on the sportier side, a white hoodie came with roomy khaki pants and a brown printed jacket. The spiritual element came through in the form of an ankle-length gown with full sleeves that resembled a monk’s robe.

The designer also played with proportion on jackets and outerwear, adapting some of his silhouettes from last season by rounding out the shoulders on jackets and coats. A female model donned a rounded, oversized black bomber jacket and a long, flowing skirt that could easily catch the breezes on the westward journey to India.

