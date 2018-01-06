John Lawrence Sullivan Men's Fall 2018

There was a sharp, sinister edge to this collection by the boxer-turned-designer Arashi Yanagawa, who is based in Tokyo and who’s been showing in London for the past three seasons. He said he wanted to show “two sides to one person,” with inspirations from films such as “Twin Peaks,” “Taxi Driver” and “Natural Born Killers” — to mixed results.

The strongest looks were the more formal, tailored ones: A sharply-cut olive topcoat, a brown one with contrasting green lapels and a long plaid topper with extra-wide shoulders. Another terrific coat with a leopard pattern looked as if it had been yanked straight from the closet of Grace Jones, circa 1986.

A fuzzy purple sweater with one gray arm and dark green leather biker pants added a jolt of brightness – and humor – to this lineup which often traveled to the dark side – unsuccessfully – in the form of long black coats or vests done in black leather, and split-personality jeans with one denim leg and another in dark leather.