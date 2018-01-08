Joseph Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Joseph’s creative director Louise Trotter created a typically rich collection for fall, with help from the brand’s new men’s wear designer Francesco Muzi, who was formerly creative director of Z Zegna and head men’s wear designer at Jil Sander.

There were military and sartorial touches, plays on proportion and detail, lots of texture and an aesthetic similar to the women’s 2018 pre-collection, which hangs alongside it in the brand’s London showroom.

Knits and separates were among the highlights, and included a camel twinset, a Fair Isle sweater and a dark blue tweed cardigan fit for one stylish grandpa. A navy bomber was made from quilting inspired by vintage military blankets while trousers came in a jumbo corduroy in shades of brown or clover.

Tailored clothing was also a winner, with standouts including a black-and-white houndstooth coat with subtle flecks of color, a brushed lumberjack check one and a clover trench.

Suits ranged from the laid-back, including a black wool one with tracksuit-style bottoms, to the more snazzy, as in a blue plaid number made from Japanese wool with a sandpaper-like finish.