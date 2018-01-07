Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Kent & Curwen staged a presentation at its new London store in Covent Garden and tapped the British photographer and filmmaker Perry Ogden to shoot young London sportsmen and creative types wearing some of the new fall pieces on the football pitch, beside the boxing ring and in an artist’s studio.

Creative director Daniel Kearns said he chose Ogden for his ability to capture “the realness and rawness of British culture,” which he said feels relevant to the brand, which is about cutting across generations, cultures and subcultures.

Ogden’s 34 photographs of young boxers, footballers, models, musicians, artists and writers are on display next door to the Floral Street flagship. They are accompanied by a vintage-looking film shot on a Super 8 camera that shows the young men — from different walks of life — training and honing their skills.

“It’s all about the preparation — you always have to prepare. It’s in everything — the way you eat, the way you sleep the night before a game. You always have to prepare well,” said the brand’s co-owner David Beckham on the sidelines of the presentation. “Perry has really captured that in his pictures of the kids boxing, and the kids in the band. He caught on camera what we see at Kent and Curwen day in and day out — older guys and a younger generation all coming to the store.”

The fall collection is Kent & Curwen’s largest yet, a mix of tailoring, sportswear and worn-in athletic kit the brand has become known for. There are jackets in nylon or leather adorned with faded patches; a military coat done in supple boiled wool; topcoats with contrasting collars or lapels; distressed rugby shirts with the brand’s signature Tudor rose logo, and lightweight wool trousers with a racing stripe down the side.

Kearns also added more branded pieces this season, such as silky tracksuits or oversize turtlenecks with the Kent & Curwen name written across the front.