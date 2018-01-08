Michiko Koshino Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Kudos to all the bicycle couriers out there. “Every time I see the courier delivery guys making deliveries, or guys from Amazon, DHL or FedEx, they always look so fashionable,” explained Michiko Koshino of the bicycle-riding muses behind her fall 2018 collection.

The Japanese designer looked to cyclists’ staples like three-quarter-length pants, racing jerseys and PVC raincoats for fall, simultaneously mining her 30-year-old brand’s archives for details.

The result was a collection of artfully mismatched fabrics, sporty shapes, unexpected color pairings and quirky styling (see packing tape as bangles and bubble wrap as shin guards), that will be a hit with her fan base.

Neon-bright pink, orange or green nylon, a nod to the high-vis safety garments worn by cyclists, were used for puffy outerwear, tied around the waist or styled in complicated layering configurations akin to boys who focus more on speed than style.

PVC raincoats, either sheer or transparent, topped satin bombers, or came printed with bar codes and exposed bare skin beneath.

Koshino also drew on her archives, nodding to her signature inflatable coats in styles like knickerbockers, gathered beneath the knee with drawstrings, that had air-filled cushions acting as knee pads, and a black-and-white check derived from her car racing-inspired Motorking line.