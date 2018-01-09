Per Götesson Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Per Götesson wanted to create his ideal men’s wardrobe for fall.

“I always like to explore notions of new masculinity and modern masculinity,” said Götesson. “There is something soft maybe, and then juxtaposed with typical men’s wear cuts and [embroidery] and a bit of accessories.”

The Sweden-born designer staged his first stand-alone presentation at Machine-A in Soho after showing as a part of the Topman-sponsored Man collective.

Götesson described his man as erotic, sensitive, but not afraid as well — serious yet sincere. He focused on separates rather than complete looks and aimed to fill a man’s wardrobe with outerwear, denim and shirting — making everything interchangeable.

He continued to explore denim and proportion and made silhouettes of jeans drapey or tighter cropped. He simplified an oversize coat, which came across pared back as he removed the epaulettes and belt.

He looked at utility and men’s wear items like technical Army vests. Taking details from utility garments, he created Army green thermal leggings which featured cargo pockets. He paired this with a denim zip-up anorak parka with a fleece collar.