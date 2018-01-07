Galleries

All work and no play makes for one dull man – or does it?

In past seasons, Phoebe English has asked models to roll up their sleeves and sweep the floor, iron clothes, fold sheets or create clay sculptures. For fall, they had the day off, and just hung out at the British Fashion Council presentation space on The Strand dressed in English’s colorful, loose-fitting silhouettes, which managed to look both sharp and comfortable.

Ever proud of her heritage, English produced her collection in the U.K. from natural fibers, and this season asked British Millerain to supply the dry waxed cotton for outerwear, which she also shaped into messenger bags, navy blue jackets that came in short and long versions, and a teal top with flap pockets.

English also worked with the knitwear designer Helen Lawrence on a lineup that included a fire engine red waffle knit sweater and a lineup of dark ribbed beanies and chunky scarves.

Jackets were rounder and softer than in the past – and adorned with flaps, hidden snaps and utility pockets – while trousers came wide or with peg legs. Among the standouts was a stone-colored moleskin suit with snaps at the front and pants that grazed the top of the model’s black boots.