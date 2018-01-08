Pronounce Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Pronounce designers Yushan Li and Jun Zhou made their second appearance at London Fashion Week: Men’s as guests of GQ China. Their vibrant collection, a mish-mash of colors, textures and styles, blended in with the city’s anything-goes attitude.

Loose tailored pieces were updated in eye-popping pinks and purples and matched with less formal items such as puffers and long belted cardigans — a styling approach that mirrored an ongoing trend on the London catwalks this season, which focuses on a more relaxed, mix-and-match attitude when it comes to tailoring.

The designers also continued to infuse elements inspired by their Chinese heritage in the range, which included traditional Mao suit jackets that blended in nicely with more traditional wide-leg tailored pants.

Texture played a key role, too, with velvet and wool oversized jackets mixed with metallic leather, worn denim or shiny pink patent leather to create heavily layered looks.