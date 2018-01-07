Qasimi Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

This cocooning collection by Khalid Qasimi was filled with soft silhouettes, plays on proportion and colors straight out of a Crayola box.

The designer said he loved the idea of the urban nomad, the man who carries his wardrobe with him, in layers. Hence, the shirt flowed from under a checked bomber jacket and a sweater was slipped under a short-sleeved shirt. Models also carried striped, colored blankets.

This collection was all about comfort: Trousers were extra-wide and topped with sweaters or jackets cropped at the waist, while coats were voluminous, almost like blankets, in shades of burnt orange, tobacco or rose. The only things missing here were pillows and slippers — but maybe they’ll appear next season.