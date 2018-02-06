  View Gallery — 22   Photos



For his first outing as creative director of Tiger of Sweden, Christoffer Lundman was looking for an effortless feel, and sent out a classic and tailored collection.

Lundman said he wanted to tell a story about creativity and the brand’s heritage and referenced Stockholm’s Filmhuset — a building designed by Harry Schein and Peter Celsing and home of the Swedish Film Institute — and its founder Schein.

Taking the “special energy” of the historical venue, Lundman created a story focused on the building, and created characters that harked back to the golden era of Swedish film.

“I wanted to reshift the focus and start telling a story of what we’re really good at, which is tailoring,” said Lundman. “This year marks 115 years. We have an amazing heritage and I wanted to lift that to the forefront. We spent a lot of time on fabric development because we worked with very few colors, and the fabrics were super-important because I felt that they could create life on the rails without any sort of pop colors.”

Lundman put a luxe spin on the label’s sportswear, using fabrics such as wool and silk, and sharpened up the silhouettes. He gave slim suits a more constructed, padded shoulder and jackets a sharper sleeve.

A dressier, evening version of the suit came in silk shantung with a shawl lapel done in silk satin. He paired it with wool trousers and a white cotton T-shirt for a playful vibe. A more casual look included a twill nylon navy field jacket worn over a black tuxedo in a British barathea fabric. Lundman focused on a classic color palette of black, navy, gray and camel.

