Tourne de Transmission Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Graeme Gaughan, Tourne de Transmission’s creative director, returned to foreign cultures for fall 2018, the inspiration material that fueled his rise on the men’s wear scene. “I got a bit distracted in the last few seasons,” he told WWD, explaining that this season it was images in photographer Lee Gordon’s book, “Kanaval: Vodou, Politics and Revolution on the Streets of Haiti,” that galvanized his return to form.

Gordon’s images of the carnival in Jacmel, Haiti, in the Nineties depict men smeared in paint or mud wearing dresses, and children in ill-fitting suits gathered to reenact a grisly story from their history.

Gaughan reinterpreted Gordon’s otherworldly characters through a refined collection predominantly in black . Tailored coats skewed longer on one side, with asymmetrically applied pockets, while lace T-shirts were a subtle reminder of the spectacle and gender fluidity of the collection’s inspiration.

A baby pink check lifted the mood and looked especially good for a hooded parka with a dipped hem that was paired with a zip-front sweat and raw denim jeans.