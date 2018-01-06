What We Wear Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Tinie Tempah took a new direction for his label’s third outing, fusing the brand’s signature sporty aesthetic with more utilitarian elements, inspired by working uniforms.

“I was looking at the real world. What We Wear is trying to reflect the modern, stylish Millennial man and the main thing that he does after the age of 18 is work. Every job, whether you are working underground or in the sky, requires a certain uniform,” said the musician and designer.

He explored the concept of uniform as armor, delivering a collection filled with wearable pieces with lots of urban attitude.

There were matching trouser and jacket combinations, in a neutral palette of navy, black, gray and khaki. The trousers were slim-fitted and done in a structured coated cotton, while jackets and shirting in the same fabric featured large cargo pockets and more oversized silhouettes.

Tailoring was also introduced in the form of a loose, boiled wool suit, while less formal elements included nylon tracksuits paired with matching puffer jackets.

Tempah stressed that he wants the brand to maintain a minimalistic aesthetic and focus the attention on the clothes, without any direct references to himself or his name. “My ambition is to see the clothes on every young man. I want to be able to see many different men – white, black, Christian, Muslim, Jewish – feeling that there is a brand that speaks to them and can provide everything from underwear to a nightgown for them,” he added.