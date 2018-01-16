Big Uncle Men's fall 2018

Galleries

This small, cozy collection had a retro, homey feel starting with the set: a small living room with a few pieces of midcentury modern furniture and big green potted plants on a quiet cobbled street in Milan’s Brera neighborhood. Models wore chunky, two-tone sweaters paired with long color-blocked scarves that looked homemade — by a nonna with lots of style.

The colored, knitted scarf squares were linked together with contrast stitching and came in great combinations like gray and toffee; cream and caramel, or berry and white. A nubby cinnamon shirt-coat, meanwhile, had contrast tape details in robin’s egg blue, as did a tailored tracksuit done in a hound’s tooth wool.

Sabino Lebba, who designs the collection with Riccardo Moroni, said he wanted to create “old-fashioned” combinations of color, and texture and embrace Italian heritage fabrics, while remaining modern. As for the knits, they were done in alpaca, and Lebba said he was aiming for a grandmother’s touch. The design duo certainly struck a fine balance between old and new.