Billionaire Men's Fall 2018

The bold, silver-haired Billionaire man took to Milan’s William’s Le Roi underground club for a night of peacocking to the retro sounds of The Portofinos of Monte Carlo band, a live band decked out in black-and-white tuxes and long sideburns.

Lead singer Alessandro Ristori, who had more Seventies-style facial hair than the others, wiggled his bottom around the stage as he sang the Tom Jones classic “It’s Not Unusual,” “Black is Black” and Elvis’ “We can’t go on together.” He ended the show gyrating atop a little round cocktail table as the models conga-ed their way off the dance floor.

It was a homecoming, of sorts, for Billionaire’s owner Philipp Plein, who had staged his first Milan fashion show in the underground club and was thrilled to be back amid the red velvet walls and banquettes.

Earlier in the show, the models – who are always of a certain age – strode through the club in all of their King Croesus splendor: Big mink or silver fox fur coats were tossed over the shoulders of white suits, some made from olive or cream corduroy, others from charcoal pinstripe wool.

There was fur everywhere, from the collars of the black denim jackets (paired with extra tight jeans) to the puffer jackets – bundles of shaved mink with cashmere lining. And where there wasn’t fur there was shiny python cut into tailored jackets or trenches in colors including emerald and dark sapphire.

Evening wear, like the rest of this collection, was loud and proud and included emerald green velvet dinner jackets, and a black-and-white striped sequinned tux that lead singer Alessandro must absolutely have for his next Monte Carlo gig.