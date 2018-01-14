Galleries

The lights at dawn gleam in the city in the early morning mist. This was the mood Canali’s design team wanted to convey with the fall collection.

To wit, the blue, burgundy and green color palette was in chiaroscuro, never vivid, but almost pixelated on sophisticated mélange textures with micro-motifs such as chevron and pied-de-poule. The exclusive fabrics were as soft and light as can be, blending cashmere with chinchilla or mink. Twenties shapes included longer proportions with rounded shoulders on the jackets and high-waist pants. Military parkas with oversized shearling details completed the sophisticated collection.

As reported, Canali tapped Hyun-Wook Lee as its exclusive in-house designer, but his first collection won’t bow until June for spring 2019. Born in Seoul in 1973, Lee comes to Canali with 17 years of experience in fashion, having worked at Berluti in Paris and contributed to the French brand’s foray into men’s apparel. He previously worked at Ermenegildo Zegna, Versace and Gianfranco Ferré.