Cifonelli Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

John Vizzone said that, for fall, he sexed-up the old school British men’s wear tradition.

Delivering a collection fitting a variety of occasions, from day and business to evening, he played with textures to give a tactile feel to impeccable three-piece suits; maxi plaid, two-piece styles, and blazers worked in a macro houndstooth pattern and embellished with leather inserts.

The lineup also included checked fluid coats and short jackets, which were layered over cozy knits for a sense of relaxed elegance.